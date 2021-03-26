DATA (DTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.56 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, DATA has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $1.56 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00653801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023691 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

