Darren Dawson Sells 9,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MEI stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.