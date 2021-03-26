Darren Dawson Sells 9,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MEI stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
