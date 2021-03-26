Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Shares of DRI traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.61.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

