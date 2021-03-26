Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.31.

DRI stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

