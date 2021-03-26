D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.50

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.50 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 40402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

