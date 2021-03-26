CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.