CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.
Shares of CTEK stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.
About CynergisTek
