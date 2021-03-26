CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $316.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

