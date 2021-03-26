CyberVein Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.13 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $220.92 million and $6.13 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

