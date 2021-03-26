Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield comprises 2.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $48,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE CWK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. 14,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,640. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.