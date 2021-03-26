Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,101,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,679 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,158,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

Shares of CMI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.82 and its 200-day moving average is $232.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.59 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

