CryptoCarbon (CCRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $947.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $283,312.62 and $947.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

