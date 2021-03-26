Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

CCI stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.37. 41,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.