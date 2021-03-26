Critical Comparison: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -194.22% -140.40% aTyr Pharma -202.02% -52.75% -38.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -2.00 aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 116.64 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.68

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solid Biosciences and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 112.69%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 225.71%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Solid Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan; and a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina to develop therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

