Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Partners Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,295.00 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $645.00 and a 52 week high of $1,304.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,238.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,104.88.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

