Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€42.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.