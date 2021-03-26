Credit Suisse Group Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.