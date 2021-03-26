Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.
CS opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.