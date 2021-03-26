Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CS opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after buying an additional 151,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

