Credit Suisse AG Purchases 88,017 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,017 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 439,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

NYSE:AU opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

