Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

