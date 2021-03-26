Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.