Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,193 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $163.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

