Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

