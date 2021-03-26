CPPGroup Plc (CPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25 on May 12th

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CPP stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.60) on Friday. CPPGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 582 ($7.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.88 million and a PE ratio of -28.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 483.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.21.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

