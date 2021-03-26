Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,094 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 217,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,396. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

