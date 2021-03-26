Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $126.84. 7,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,711. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.