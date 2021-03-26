Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.58. The stock had a trading volume of 491,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904,535. The firm has a market cap of $804.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

