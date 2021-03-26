Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Lam Research by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Lam Research by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $23.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.41 and a 200 day moving average of $458.18. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $213.29 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

