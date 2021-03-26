Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

