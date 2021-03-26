Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

CAG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 68,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

