Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.09. The stock had a trading volume of 119,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.