Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells $1,437,490.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $346.34 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $280.86 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day moving average is $359.59. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

