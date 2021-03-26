CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $979.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $359.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $904.58.

CSGP opened at $803.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $855.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $868.49. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $520.17 and a twelve month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

