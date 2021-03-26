Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 2,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 767,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 47.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 221,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 2,170.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 129,486 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

