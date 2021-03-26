Cormark Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALYA. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

