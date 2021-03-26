Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Holdings Trimmed by Springowl Associates LLC

Springowl Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up about 4.2% of Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Springowl Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $4,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

