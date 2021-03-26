Contrasting Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42% Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95%

Meridian has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million 1.82 $10.48 million $1.73 14.74 Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.99 $16.20 million $1.28 13.55

Shore Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meridian. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Meridian and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.61%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Meridian.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Meridian on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Worcester, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

