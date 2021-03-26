Contrasting H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) & Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 1 2 4 0 2.43 Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Vinci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.55 billion 2.68 $399.78 million $2.92 11.79 Vinci $53.83 billion 1.14 $3.65 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 9.83% 26.77% 12.23% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,800 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, c other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.