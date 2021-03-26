Contrasting DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) & Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Grubhub shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Grubhub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DynTek and Grubhub, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Grubhub 2 17 2 0 2.00

Grubhub has a consensus target price of $56.94, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given Grubhub’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grubhub is more favorable than DynTek.

Volatility & Risk

DynTek has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grubhub has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Grubhub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Grubhub -6.99% -4.44% -2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DynTek and Grubhub’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek $169.82 million 0.22 $2.19 million N/A N/A Grubhub $1.31 billion 4.34 -$18.57 million $0.16 382.00

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grubhub.

Summary

Grubhub beats DynTek on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; GH+ subscription program to diners; delivery services to restaurants; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

