Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by MKM Partners to “Buy”

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 1,911.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

