Conflux Network Price Reaches $1.42 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 91.5% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $983.59 million and $21.56 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network’s total supply is 694,215,780 tokens. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

