Conceal Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $13,965.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,040.45 or 0.99904133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00034714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00373178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00283707 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.87 or 0.00696724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00075052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,688,619 coins and its circulating supply is 10,231,812 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

