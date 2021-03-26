Compass Group’s (CMPGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMPGY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,400.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.