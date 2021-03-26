Comparing Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -15.46% -6.63% -1.63% SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50%

92.8% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.16 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -175.39 SciPlay $465.80 million 3.96 $32.40 million $1.53 9.55

SciPlay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Proofpoint and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 3 15 0 2.83 SciPlay 1 4 5 0 2.40

Proofpoint currently has a consensus price target of $142.35, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $18.55, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Proofpoint.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

