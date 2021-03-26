Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 448.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SBS opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

