Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.30 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $257.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

