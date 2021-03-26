Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,378,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.60. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.