Colony Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $327.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

