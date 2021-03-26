Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.