Colony Group LLC Buys 20 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $586.22 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $594.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

