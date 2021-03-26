Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ontrak, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ontrak in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ontrak’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Ontrak alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Ontrak stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $563.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.